Week-long Pakistan-Indonesian navies joint exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Week long, fourth Bilateral exercise - SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 - between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) held in the waters near Karachi concluded on Saturday.

Sea Thunder was a series of bilateral exercises conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian Navies, Pakistan Navy press release stated here.

The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces.

During the exercise, Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIOs) were also rehearsed at sea.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit board Search and Seizure Operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan and Indonesian Navies' SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters and Special Forces' Boats in Arabian Sea.

The exercise was a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy.

Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and would foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies, the press release said.