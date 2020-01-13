A week-long photographic exhibition on "Cultural Diversity of Pakistan" concluded in Brussels after showcasing the work of award winning photographer Syed Javaid A Kazi, with a focus on Pakistan's religious heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A week-long photographic exhibition on "Cultural Diversity of Pakistan" concluded in Brussels after showcasing the work of award winning photographer Syed Javaid A Kazi, with a focus on Pakistan's religious heritage.

Organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels at the European Parliament from January 7 to 13, the exhibition was inaugurated by Member of European Parliament Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, who is also Chairperson of South- Asia Delegation of the European Parliament, said a message received here from Brussels on Monday. A selection of photographs by Kazi, depicting places of worship of followers of different religions and beliefs in Pakistan as well as celebrations of their rituals and festivals, were displayed in the exhibition. Photographs and standees of the Kartarpur Corridor were also placed in the exhibition. Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua, in his address, highlighted the contours and history of rich religious heritage of Pakistan and its preservation as valuable feature of overall cultural diversity of the country.

He mentioned about religious ties between Pakistan and Europe as missionaries from the European countries had been visiting the areas, that now constituted Pakistan, for centuries and even many were currently serving in Pakistan.

Ambassador Janjua said the opening up of Kartarpur Corridor was a clear evidence of Pakistan's open arms policy.

He also dispelled the misleading Indian propaganda of portraying the recent law and order incidents of individual nature as persecution of minorities in Pakistan.

Baroness Nosheena Mubarik, in her speech, said Pakistan was home to several religions of the world. Its soil had seen the birth of Sikhism and had been the centre of Budhism for centuries. All the religions were respected equally by the Constitution of Pakistan and such exhibitions were important to dispel the misperceptions about state of religions and beliefs in Pakistan.

Kazi is the recipient of President's Pride of Performance and several international awards and fellowships. His work remains in permanent collections of photographic forums in different parts of the world.

He has visually documented heritage of various religions in Pakistan with a view to present a realistic image of religious diversity. His four books with text written by Dr Safdar Ali Shah have been acclaimed internationally.The exhibition was viewed by a large number of members of European Parliament, officials of European institutions, ambassadors and senior diplomats, scholars and media persons, who also appreciated the cultural diversity of Pakistan.