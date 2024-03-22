Week-long Plantation Campaign Kicked Off At SU's Political Science Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In a bid to combat climate change and promote environmental awareness, the Department of Political Science, University of Sindh Jamshoro has launched a week-long plantation campaign here on Thursday.
Inaugurated by the Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, the campaign witnessed a significant turnout of students and faculty members who planted various fruit saplings in the newly established "Political Science Park." As many as 100 saplings were planted on the inaugural day.
The university’s spokesman informed that, under the leadership of the chairman department of Political Science Prof.
Dr. Ghulam Akber Mahesar, the students and the faculty aimed to plant a total of 1500 fruit plants throughout the week.
Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Mahesar emphasized the importance of caring for these saplings. Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi highlighted the critical role of trees in combating global warming and addressing climate change challenges faced by Pakistan.
He commended the effort as a crucial step towards environmental sustainability.
Recent Stories
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI does not want stable government in country: Talal2 minutes ago
-
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik10 minutes ago
-
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results10 minutes ago
-
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own pocket13 minutes ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment23 minutes ago
-
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes23 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for Foreign Affairs Isha ..34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah34 minutes ago
-
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious communities38 minutes ago
-
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran38 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers34 minutes ago