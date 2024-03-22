(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In a bid to combat climate change and promote environmental awareness, the Department of Political Science, University of Sindh Jamshoro has launched a week-long plantation campaign here on Thursday.

Inaugurated by the Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, the campaign witnessed a significant turnout of students and faculty members who planted various fruit saplings in the newly established "Political Science Park." As many as 100 saplings were planted on the inaugural day.

The university’s spokesman informed that, under the leadership of the chairman department of Political Science Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Akber Mahesar, the students and the faculty aimed to plant a total of 1500 fruit plants throughout the week.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Mahesar emphasized the importance of caring for these saplings. Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi highlighted the critical role of trees in combating global warming and addressing climate change challenges faced by Pakistan.

He commended the effort as a crucial step towards environmental sustainability.