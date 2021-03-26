Week-long Polio campaign kicks off in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benaziraabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Friday launched a seven-day national anti polio drive by administering Polio Drops and finger marking of children at Government Nadir Shah Dispensary.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the DC said the National Anti Polio Campaign would commence from March 29, 2021. He said it was a matter of anxiety for children that Polio virus still exists in the country.

He said that it was our joint role to eradicate the polio virus from the society. He stressed officials of the health department to ensure the achievement of vaccination targets during the anti-polio campaign and also ensure that no child is left unattended.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner appealed to parents for their cooperation in vaccination of children and preventing them from lifelong disability. Briefing on the occasion, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar informed that the National Anti Polio Campaign would commence from March 29, 2021 under which more than 334,000 children of District Shaheed Benazirabad would be vaccinated during the campaign.

He said that for vaccination purpose 958 teams were formed. The inauguration program was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Umer Jamali, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Ameena Brohi and other officials of the Health Department.