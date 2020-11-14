Week long poultry training program to start from Nov 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI), offered week-long free poultry training programme from November, 16 at Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to an official, the course would continue till November 20 and timings would be from 9 am to 1 pm.

Interested men and women can apply for course by submitting applications in the office till November 16 while prospectus may obtained from the office of PRI.