Week long poultry training program to start from July 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A week-long, free poultry training program is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program would start on July 15 and continue till July 19 from 9.

00am to 1.00 pm, said a news release.

Interested persons can apply for the course and get the prospectus from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till July 15 morning.