Week Long Poultry Training Program To Start On June 17

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A Week-long, free of cost, poultry training program is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will start on June 17 and continue till June 21 with 9 am to 1 pm timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI. The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till June 17, morning.

