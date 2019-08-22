UrduPoint.com
Week Long Poultry Training Program To Start On Aug 26

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training programme would start on Aug 26 and continue till Aug 30 with 9.

00 a.m to 1p.m timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be obtained from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till Aug 26, morning.

