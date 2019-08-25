Week long poultry training program to start on Aug 26

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A week-long, free of cost, poultry training program is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program would start on Aug 26 and continue till Aug 30 with course timings from 9.

00am to 1pm. Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be had from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till Aug 26, morning.