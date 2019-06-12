Week long poultry training programme to start on June 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) offered week-long free poultry training programme from June 17 at Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training programme will start on June 17 and continue till June 21 with 9 am to 1 pm timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till June 17, morning.