Week long poultry training programme to start on July 15

Week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme was being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training programme would start on July 15 and continue till July 19 with 9.

00am to 1pm timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till July 15, morning.