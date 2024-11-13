Week-long professional development course for female lawyers of KP, Baluchistan continues

(@FahadShabbir)

At Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar (KPJA), a week long professional development training for Female lawyers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces commenced here the other day

The training program is conducted in collaboration with ROZAN. A total of twenty-four (24) female lawyers from Baluchistan and different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the training.

The inaugural ceremony was grace by Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court/Vice-Chairman KPJA, as the chief guest.

Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General, KPJA, Zia ur Rahman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publications, Aurangzeb Khan Khalil, Station Director Radio Meezan FM 96.6 and directors and officers of KPJA also attended the ceremony.

The DG, KPJA, in his inaugural speech, welcomed the chief guest and thanked him for sparing time to grace the ceremony.

Elaborating the aims and objectives of the training, he said that the Primary focus of this training course is to equip legal professionals with a comprehensive kit of skills and knowledge, covering essential aspects of their career.

He further highlighted the significant role of lawyers in the society and in the justice system. He expressed hope that the training would contribute towards their professional growth and refinement.

He encouraged the participants to actively engage in the sessions and take full advantage of the knowledge and expertise of the resource persons.

In his address, Hon'ble Justice Ijaz Anwar congratulated the participants on their selection for the training course and said that training has its own significance, which would enable them to perform efficiently and effectively.

Development, he said, is impossible without knowledge and skills, so lawyers should make tireless effort to improve their professional capabilities in order to provide effective legal services to the general public. He expressed hope that the training program would increase knowledge of the participants and will also improve their professional skills, conduct, and attitude.

Later on, in the orientation session, Dean Faculty, Zia Ur Rahman, elaborated the course contents and said that the training included discourses on Professional Etiquette, Legal Ethics, Professional Conduct, Interpretation of Statutes, Precedents, Criminal Trial, Civil Case Management, the Law of Inheritance, the Succession Act 1925, Execution Proceedings, Harassment at the workplace, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and discourses on Gender Based Violence, Family Laws, Forensic Science, Recording of Evidence, Appeals and Revisions, Revenue Record, Law Giving Verses of Quran and many more.