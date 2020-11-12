Week-long programmes to pay respects to Holy Prophet

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Shaan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen week will be celebrated with dignity in the district from Nov 13.

In this regard, the district administration has issued a week-long schedule.

A Naat competition, Ulema Conference, Milad ceremonies, quiz, speeches and calligraphy competitions would be held during the week.

The Naat competitions would be organised by the Naat academy on Friday at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium while a Mehfil-e-Saama (Qawwali programme) would be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium under the aegis of Faisalabad Arts Council on Nov 14.

A conference of Ulema will be organised by the Auqaf Department at the same place on No 16.

A speech competition will be held in the Metropolitan Corporation Hall on Nov 17 under the arrangements of District education Authority, while on Nov 18 speech competition would be held.

A grand Milad ceremony will be jointly organised by the Auqaf Department and the Metropolitan Corporation on Nov 19.

On Nov 20, there will be a calligraphy competition at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium under the aegis of Faisalabad Arts Council.