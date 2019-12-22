UrduPoint.com
Week-long Quaid Day Activities Kicks Off At PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Week long activities to mark the 144th birth aniversary of  Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah started here on Sunday at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Addressing to the inaugural ceremony here on Sunday, the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training Wajiha Akam said our Quaid laid enormous sacrifices for achieving most desired goal of separate homeland.

     She said, "through Quaid's vision and principles we can build a healthy nation".

She added that Quaid-e-Azam has given us separate homeland with count less efforts so its our duty to protect our country.

She added that our young generation has talent and potential to make Pakistan a developed nation, adding that government is working hard to make country economy stable and sound.

      She said our new generation would make Pakistan more prosperous and progressive, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to name December as month of Quaid-e-Azam.                                                                                       She appreciated PAL's efforts for celebrations of Quaid's day and arranging book fair, children's programmes, dialogues and workshops on Quaid's life.

Secretary National History and Heritage Dr Nadeem Shfique Malik on the occasion said that they could not even pay back a little efforts for Quaid-e-Azam 's long efforts.

He said there are thousand volumes regarding Quaid-e-Azam's life but only 19 has been published.

He said there is dire need to work on Quaid-e-Azam's paper project, adding that they were working on it and wold complete it soon.

    He said Quaid-e-Azam not only fought with Ghandi and Lord Mount Batten but worked with Muslims's leaders day and night to have a seprate home land.

     Commenting on inauguration of Quaid-e-Azam day celebrations, he said PAL has planned various activities including dialogues,workshops, shows and book fare.

He said special events would be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

