Week Long SCO States Military Exercise Starts In Russia

Tue 17th September 2019

Week long SCO states military exercise starts in Russia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Week-long multi national military exercise 'TSENTR (Centre) 2019' under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) started at Donguz, Orenburg, Russia, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Tuesday.

Apart from host Russia, military contingents from all SCO member states including Pakistan are taking part in this international defence event.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of all the participating countries.

The exercise Centre aims at evolving drills of the participating armies in thefight against international terrorism, ensuring security and stability in the region.



