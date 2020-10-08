UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week Long Special Polio Vaccination Campaign To Commence From October 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Week long Special Polio vaccination campaign to commence from October 26

As many as 3,32,637 children up to the age of five would be immunized against polio during the 7-Day Special Polio Vaccination campaign commencing from October 26 to Nov 01, 2020

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 3,32,637 children up to the age of five would be immunized against polio during the 7-Day Special Polio Vaccination campaign commencing from October 26 to Nov 01, 2020.

Chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee held here Thursday to review the arrangements for the Polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar called for adopting all possible steps to vaccinate every child up to the age of five years throughout the district.

Heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of Polio teams to work with dedication and sincerely to protect children from lifelong disability, he said and directed all related departments to fully cooperate with the Health Department in this regard.

He directed officials of Local Government, Police, Revenue and other concerned departments to attend the meetings convened to chalk out arrangements regarding Anti Polio Campaign at Union Council, Tehsil and District level while in case of absence from the meetings, the staff and officials would face strict legal action.

The DC insisted on the training of Polio teams, preparing better Micro-plan and maintaining a cool chain of vaccines in order to ensure universal coverage of children.

� Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Yar Ali Jamali and Focal person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that 3,32,637 children of up to the age of five years would be administered Polio drops and for the purpose 8089 mobile teams, 70 fix teams, 52 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed while Micro-plan has been prepared and training of teams has started.

�The meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee was attended by Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Alam Azad, Technical Officer WHO Dr Waseem Mahar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of district SBA, officials of police, health and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

World Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Population Welfare Mobile Shar October 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to issue allowance for health wor ..

2 minutes ago

National Futsal Advance Coaching Course to start i ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks gain again on revived stimulus hopes

2 minutes ago

Two stunning track records with evolving technolog ..

2 minutes ago

Six dacotis held, cash and weapons recovered

26 minutes ago

KP, WAPDA to prepare development package for Mohma ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.