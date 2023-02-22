Week-long sports, cultural activities to kick off on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is all set to organize competitive sports and recreational activities from February 24 to March 05 which will include classic car shows, sports events, and cultural events.

Spokesperson ICT Abdullah Tabbassum while talking to APP said that the directorate of Sports, Culture, and Tourism would take charge of the sports event which would organize Archery, Rapid Chess, Cycling Championship, and W omen's Volleyball Tournament for sports enthusiasts of twin cities.

He said that the event would begin on February 24 at Art and Craft village while Rapid Chess Champion would be held on February 25 at Baradari, F-9 park.

"Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Noor ul Amin Mengal will supervise the event", he added.

Tabbassum said, "Chess Championship aims to promote mental development and skills along with providing a platform to youngsters to nurture their cognitive abilities.

" He said that in a classic car show, which would be held from February 25-26, citizens would get the opportunity to witness a number of luxury vintage cars including sports, classical, modified cars, and bikes.

He said that for the first time ICT administration would hold a flood-light Archery Tournament in which professional archers would showcase precision, focus, and control in three different categories.

A cycling championship would also be part of these activities which aim to promote physical endurance and growth in citizens, he said adding that the event would be held on March 05 (8:00 am) at D-chowk.

In addition to that, he said the 'Baloch cultural day' would be held on March 4 (Saturday) while 'Punjab cultural day' would be marked on March 5 (Sunday).

"These events will include a poster-making competition and folk music night at 7 pm at Art and Craft village Islamabad," he added.