Week-long 'Sports Week' Commences At Asghar Mall College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Over a century old alma-mater of the garrison city, Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi on Monday rolled out its week-long Sports activities to promote healthy educational and co-curricular environment in the institution

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Principal Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Professor Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin said literary and sports activities promote confidence and courage among the students to achieve success in the endeavours of their lives.

The College was divided into five groups of Potohar, Rawal, Kohsar, Margalla and Punjab houses to compete in various sports and literary contests.

At the first day of the Sports Week, competitions in eight different categories of Recitation, Naat, National Song, urdu and English essay writing were held.

The first day contests were dominated by Rawal and Potohar Houses.

During the first two days of the Week, literary competitions would be held whereas in the remaining four days athletics contests would be held.

A five-member committee comprising Professor Sajid Mehmoood Farooqi (Chairman Committee), Professor Irfan Nazir, Professor Muhmmahd Azam, Professor Jalil Asghar Satti, and Professor Baqi Waseem was constituted to hold the competitions.

