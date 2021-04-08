Week long traffic awareness campaign launched

City traffic police Thursday launched a week long traffic awareness campaign with special focus on discouraging driving by underage youth in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :City traffic police Thursday launched a week long traffic awareness campaign with special focus on discouraging driving by underage youth in Multan.

Chief Traffic Officer Multan Jalil Imran Ghilzai launched the campaign on the orders of Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan.

Traffic education unit delivered their messages through public address system on road safety laws and elders were urged to avoid handling over motorcycles or four wheelers to their underage boys or girls.

People were told to keep all the documents of the vehicles and their driving licenses with them while using vehicles or bikes to avoid penalty.

An indiscriminate crackdown would be launched against traffic violators after the conclusion of week long campaign.