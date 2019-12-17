UrduPoint.com
Week-long 'winter Chawmoss Festival' Attracting Tourists In Kalash Valley

Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:38 PM

Week-long 'winter Chawmoss festival' attracting tourists in Kalash Valley

The celebration of Chawmoss or Chitirmas festival is in full-swing and a number of foreign tourists are in the Kalash valley who are enjoying different festivities with the indigenous tribe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The celebration of Chawmoss or Chitirmas festival is in full-swing and a number of foreign tourists are in the Kalash valley who are enjoying different festivities with the indigenous tribe.

Chitramas also known as Choimus, is among the three annually held events celebrated by Kalash people every year.

The KP Tourism Department has also arranged lighting, transport and other facilities so that local community and tourists could celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Different unique cultural festivals are part of the main carnival including slaughter of sacrificial goats, traditional dance and making effigies of different animals with wheat flour.

A number of foreigners tourists are in the valleys to enjoy the festival.

The festival will continued till December 22, the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival has already completed.

The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Kalash residents talking to private news channel said, Chawmoss festival holds great importance among the Kalasha people celebration with a colourful swirl of traditional dances, foods and prayer chants to the Balomain spirit by the Kalasha tribe.

The locals perform rituals for purification during the festival at the dawn of the new year.

Kalash people, numbering living in Ramboor, Bamburet and Birrir valleys in Chitral. They enjoy religious freedom and celebrate the Chawmoss and other festivals annually.

Kalash people during the Chitirmas festival, which marks the end of the fieldwork and harvest, make their wishes for the New Year while dancing in chorus, dressed in colorful robes.

The Kalash women and girls had decorated their houses. The ceremony was also accompanied by dancing and rhythmical chant to the drumbeat.

The women and girls are attiring in their traditional black robes, ornate cowries shelled headdresses and adorned with colored necklaces and danced in a circle.

During the festival, prayers and processions were held at a high plateau outside the village where the long night of performing dances would be held.

