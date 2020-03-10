UrduPoint.com
Week-long Workshop On DRM Plan Begins At PBA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A week long national workshop on "Digital Radio Migration" (DRM) plan kicked off here at the Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA) on Monday.

The workshop was being attended by over 30 engineering professionals of Radio Pakistan and private sector, said press release.

Addressing the opening day of the workshop, PBA Director General Ambreen Jan said the top management of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Radio Pakistan were making extensive efforts to execute the DRM plan in three phases.

She said the management was determined to take timely measures to infuse a new life in the production and presentation of news and programmes of the state broadcaster by shifting over to modern digital transmission system, having crystal clear sound quality without noise and distortion.

Ambreen Jan said Digital Radio Migration (DRM) policy for Radio Pakistan had already been approved by its board of Directors in January.

The PBC engineers had successfully conducted the trial of DRM, FM-transmission at National Broadcasting House, Islamabad, she added.

She said the PC-1 of the DRM plan had been prepared at a cost of Rs 176.882 million and submitted to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for its approval by the Planning Commission.

PBC Director Engineering Kamran Saeed informed the participants that as per pilot project, the existing digital-enabled 400 KW medium wave transmitter Peshawar and 100 KW medium wave transmitter D.I.Khan would be upgraded to operate on simulcast (analaog+digital) mode as well as pure digital mode. The stipulated time period for completion of pilot project was two years, he added.

He said as part of digitization policy, PC-1 of another plan was being prepared under which twenty broadcasting houses of Radio Pakistan had been identified to digitize their Master Control Rooms (MCRs) and forty-five news and programme studios.

HEDRA Technology, Roman Chief Executive Officer, Afroz Butt appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PBC management for the proposed DRM Plan. He hoped it would help the state broadcaster to meet the technological and strategic challenges in an effective manner.

