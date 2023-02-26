UrduPoint.com

"Week Of Youth" Celebrations Under PMYP To Conclude On February 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

"Week of Youth" celebrations under PMYP to conclude on February 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The present government has declared 2023 as the "Year of the Youth" to celebrate the ten years' achievements of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) through its vibrant schemes for their empowerment.

The current week is being celebrated as "Week of Youth", featuring a number of programs including sports competitions, marathons and cheque distribution among successful applicants of the PM Youth and Agriculture Scheme.

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja that various programs are being organized to celebrate the decade-long achievements of PMYP during the current "Week of Youth".

The week-long celebrations started on February 21 (Wednesday) with a competition for young start-ups, titled "Future Builder's Contest", arranged in collaboration with the UAE embassy while on February 22, Football and volleyball trials under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt program and cheques distribution to the successful applicants under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan and Agriculture Loan were also part of the week's activities.

A discussion at the SDGs Secretariat, to formulate future strategies related to youth, a 10-kilometer marathon race and a photography competition on the issue of climate change were also organized during the week.

The closing ceremony of the youth week will be held on next Monday, February 27.

Shaza Fatima told that PMYP was a flagship program of PML-N with the objective to empower youth and before this, there was no specific program for the welfare of the youth in the country.

In 2008, Shehbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister started this program in Punjab province while on the national level the Program was started by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and Maryam Nawaz was appointed as its first chairperson, she added.

Related Topics

Football Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Loan Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture UAE Young Marathon February Government Race

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

18 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.