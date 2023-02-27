UrduPoint.com

"Week Of Youth" Celebrations Under PMYP To Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:53 PM

The week-long celebrations of the decade long achievements of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) concluded on Monday after featuring a number of events with maximum participation of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The week-long celebrations of the decade long achievements of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) concluded on Monday after featuring a number of events with maximum participation of youth.

The last week was celebrated as "Week of Youth", featuring a number of programs including sports competitions, marathons and cheque distribution among successful applicants of the PM Youth and Agriculture Scheme.

The celebrations started on February 21 (Wednesday) with a competition for young start-ups, titled "Future Builder's Contest", arranged in collaboration with the UAE embassy while on February 22, Football and volleyball trials under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt program and cheques distribution to the successful applicants under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan and Agriculture Loan were also part of the week's activities.

A discussion at the SDGs Secretariat, to formulate future strategies related to youth, a 10-kilometer marathon race and a photography competition on the issue of climate change were also organized during the week.

PMYP is a flagship program of PML-N with the objective to empower youth and before this, there was no specific program for the welfare of the youth in the country.

In 2008, Shehbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister started this program in Punjab province while on the national level the Program was started by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and Maryam Nawaz was appointed as its first chairperson.

