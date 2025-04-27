Weekend mornings outdoors with family become new norm: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The weekend rush at 'Breakfast Point' was unprecedented, with families and couples flocking to enjoy the tranquil surroundings, delicious food and quality time together, marking a new weekend tradition.

In a shift from traditional breakfast routines, families across Pakistan are embracing the great outdoors for their weekend breakfasts. This trend is gaining popularity, especially among young families who value spending quality time together in nature.

According to a media report, outdoor family breakfasts have become the new weekend norm, with many parks, gardens, and scenic spots witnessing a surge in families gathering for breakfast.

The report cites the increasing desire for fresh air, scenic views, and quality family time as driving factors behind this trend.

"We love spending our Sunday mornings at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore," says a mother of two.

To cater to this growing demand, shopkeepers are offering special breakfast menus, including parathas, omelettes, haleem, nihari, and fresh juices, said a citizen of Islamabad.

Some popular breakfast spots are also offering themed breakfasts, such as traditional Pakistani breakfasts or international options like pancakes and waffles, he added.

"It is a great way to spend quality time with family while enjoying the fresh air and beautiful surroundings.

"

Similarly, a father of three from Islamabad, says, "We often visit the Shakarparian Hills on weekends. It is a wonderful way to bond with our kids and create lasting memories."

Breakfast points in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi are also cashing in on this trend.

"We have seen a significant increase in demand for outdoor breakfasts on weekends," says owner of The Breakfast Club in Lahore's Gulberg.

"We offer a special outdoor menu and our customers love the ambiance and service." In Islamabad, a famous Hotel reports a similar trend, with guests opting for outdoor seating to enjoy their breakfast while taking in the scenic views.

In Karachi, another popular spot for outdoor family breakfasts. "We offer a buffet-style breakfast with a range of options, and our outdoor seating area is always packed on weekends," says Maria, a restaurant representative.

As this trend continues to grow, it's clear that outdoor family mornings on weekends are here to stay.

Whether it is a scenic park, a rooftop cafe, or a small family-run restaurant, families are finding new ways to make their weekends special and memorable.