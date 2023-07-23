Weekend witness huge inflow of domestic tourists at AJK, Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The popular hill station of the country including Murree and Azad Jammu & Kashmir had witnessed a huge inflow of domestic tourists on weekends to enjoy the ongoing weather and to beat the heat with the scenic beauty of hill stations.

Despite long queues of vehicles on roads, a great rush of tourists was being witnessed on Sunday at the popular tourism destinations of AJK and Murree.

"It is unbelievable that we are visiting the beauty and landscape of Muzaffarabad in AJK which makes us feel as if we are somewhere in Europe," said a tourist while talking to ptv news channel.

"My family always tries to choose a hill station as my weekend spot, said a young girl, adding, Kashmir Abshar, or Dolai Waterfall, is a magnificent waterfall near Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir".

No doubt Kashmir waterfall is the main attraction for many tourists from Murree toward Muzaffarabad, said a family.

The waterfall is a hugely popular site known for its popularity among travel enthusiasts and locals to those who have not heard of it before, a local commented.

The magnificent scenes which the waterfall presents make the people attracted to it, said a youngster with a group of his friends.

Countless families have been traveling to these places to mitigate summer's intense heat and relieve the effects of natural changes with nature's provided means, said a vendor on the road.

Hotels in Murree are also witnessing a great rush, said a visitor, adding, on every weekend hundreds of tourists are visiting Murree because of its breathtaking beauty.

"I captured the beauty of Mansehra, they will stay with me forever," said a visitor from Punjab.

AJK is a world-famous paradise for tourists, said another family.

The charming green valleys, pastures and meadows are the main source of attraction for people visiting in Murree," said a local.