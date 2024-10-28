Weeklong Anti-polio Drive Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM
A weeklong round of anti-polio drive has commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administration polio drops to more than 16004 children in this district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A weeklong round of anti-polio drive has commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administration polio drops to more than 16004 children in this district.
A spokesman of the Health department said that as many as 4922 polio teams were constituted to vaccinate the children up the age of five years. These teams would pay door-to-door visits for dispensing anti polio drops while static teams would remain available at all public places including bus/wagon stands, railway stations, hospitals, shopping centers, etc.
He said that a comprehensive microplan was devised to accomplish 100 percent target of the drive. In this connection, the monitoring officers were also activated in the field for repeatedly checking of performance of anti polio teams.
He said that the anti polio teams were strictly directed to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams so that no child could remain unattended during this campaign. He also directed the health officers to ensure availability of static teams at all public places so that the children traveling with the parents and family elders could also be vaccinated during this drive.
He directed to use all modes of advertisement including loud speakers of the mosques to sensitize the parents about this campaign.
On other hand, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Aurang Zaib Goraya visited various localities. He positively visited door of the various houses and inquired about dispensation of anti polio drops to their children in addition to checking marking on fingers of the kids.
Recent Stories
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team
Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore37 seconds ago
-
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog39 seconds ago
-
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Amb. Ahmad41 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team44 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive46 seconds ago
-
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed17 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation13 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday13 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 413 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities13 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC24 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..17 minutes ago