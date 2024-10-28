Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

A weeklong round of anti-polio drive has commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administration polio drops to more than 16004 children in this district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A weeklong round of anti-polio drive has commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administration polio drops to more than 16004 children in this district.

A spokesman of the Health department said that as many as 4922 polio teams were constituted to vaccinate the children up the age of five years. These teams would pay door-to-door visits for dispensing anti polio drops while static teams would remain available at all public places including bus/wagon stands, railway stations, hospitals, shopping centers, etc.

He said that a comprehensive microplan was devised to accomplish 100 percent target of the drive. In this connection, the monitoring officers were also activated in the field for repeatedly checking of performance of anti polio teams.

He said that the anti polio teams were strictly directed to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams so that no child could remain unattended during this campaign. He also directed the health officers to ensure availability of static teams at all public places so that the children traveling with the parents and family elders could also be vaccinated during this drive.

He directed to use all modes of advertisement including loud speakers of the mosques to sensitize the parents about this campaign.

On other hand, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Aurang Zaib Goraya visited various localities. He positively visited door of the various houses and inquired about dispensation of anti polio drops to their children in addition to checking marking on fingers of the kids.