Weekly Bazaars To Remain Closed On Ashura; Announces MCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announces MCI

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Thursday announced that weekly bazaars would remain closed on Ashura, falling on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Thursday announced that weekly bazaars would remain closed on Ashura, falling on Sunday.

"All the weekly bazaars, held at various sectors including G-6, G-10 and H-9, will remain closed on August 30, due to Ashoora-e-Muharram," said the MCI in a news release.

The bazaars are set up by the MCI to offer food, groceries and kitchen items to residents of the Federal capital on subsidized rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

