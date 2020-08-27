Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announces MCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Thursday announced that weekly bazaars would remain closed on Ashura, falling on Sunday.

"All the weekly bazaars, held at various sectors including G-6, G-10 and H-9, will remain closed on August 30, due to Ashoora-e-Muharram," said the MCI in a news release.

The bazaars are set up by the MCI to offer food, groceries and kitchen items to residents of the Federal capital on subsidized rates.