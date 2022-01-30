Weekly cleanliness drive continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A weekly cleanliness drive, initiated by the district administration, is underway currently, under which surveillance and monitoring was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Allama Iqbal Zone Sub-Registrar Murtaza Malik Sunday inspected workers' attendants and cleanliness condition at Daewoo Bus Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, in his statement, said that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had carried out successfully the week-long cleanliness drive on the fifth consecutive day and appreciated the company's workers over their extra presence in the field.

The DC said that every possible effort was being made to ensure cleanliness of the city, adding that grievances and complaints which were received through the social media were also being addressed properly by the department.

He also directed all assistant commissioners, officials of LWMC, WASA, MCL and sub-registrars of the city to monitor the cleanliness drive.