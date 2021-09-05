UrduPoint.com

Weekly Fair Closes Due To Fear Of Spreading Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

BAJAUR, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) ::To contain the spread of coronavirus, the district administration of Bajaur, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, has closed the weekly fair of Siddique Phatak till further orders.

In this connection, a team of administration led by Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan visited the spot and strictly instructed the on-duty personnel not to allow the crowd to gather under any circumstances so as to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Talking to media men on this occasion Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said to protect the lives and property of the people was our responsibility.

He also appealed to the people to protect yourself and their loved ones from the Corona virus by following the Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

