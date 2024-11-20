Open Menu

Weekly Health Camp Begins In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A weekly health camp was started in five tehsil headquarters hospitals, six rural,three Primary health centers and district jail Sialkot.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain during the inspection of the medical camp after the inauguration of the medical camp at BHU Muradpur here on Wednesday.

The DC said that citizens of all ages can come for their medical examination in the camp where after their registration,clinical history, basic examination, haematological screening, diabetes type 1 and type 2, lung health and TB screening, examination of pregnant women, besides vaccination of pregnant women and children under 2 years of age, patient counseling and medical guidance would be provided.

Deputy Commissioner said that the treatment as well as medicines would be provided free of charge so the citizens should take full advantage of this facility and visit the Health Medical Camp.

The weekly health camps were started in 5 tehsil headquarters hospitals in Sambrial, Pasrur Daska, Chowinda and Kotli Loharan; Six rural health centers in Jamke Cheema, Satrah, Klasswala, Ghakhar, Kahlian and Begowala and three primary health centers in Muradpur, Agahi and Raja Harpal of district Sialkot

