Weekly Inflation Continues Decreasing Trend In Third Consecutive Week: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that the prices of edible items were declining in third consecutive week that ended on December 9 as compared to same period last year.

In a tweet, he said the price of tomato price was reduced by 13.37 percent, chicken by 10.59 percent, potato by 4.48 percent, LPG price fell by 2.

96 percent, sugar by 1.03 percent, Gurr by 0.51 percent, flour by 0.46 percent, mustard oil by 0.27 percent and price of eggs was decreased by 0.26 percent as comparing to last year.

Due to administrative measures the price of onion was dropped by 31.99 percent, tomato by 27.61 percent, pulse moong by 25.03 percent, potato by 17.64 percent,chicken by 12.80 percent, eggs prices were dropped by 6.28 percent as compared to same period last year.

