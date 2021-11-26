UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Eases 0.67 Percent

Fri 26th November 2021

Weekly inflation eases 0.67 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.67 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 168.16 points against 169.29 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data.

The food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included tomatoes, the prices of which decreased by 15.42 percent on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

Likewise the other commodities that witnessed declined in prices included onions (7.43%), chicken (6.62%), sugar (1.87%), wheat flour (0.95%), LPG (0.73%), rice Irri (0.59%) and gur (0.15%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (37.91%), pulse Moong (28.20%), potatoes (25.82%), tomatoes (11.72%) and sugar (0.57%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included washing soap (2.77%), bananas (2.11%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (2.01%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.32%), fire wood (1.09%) and pulse Masoor (1.03%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included, electricity for Q1 (75.

32%), LPG (74.85%), cooking oil 5 litre (58.34), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (57.87%), mustard oil (56.31%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (56.01%), petrol (44.35%), washing soap (41.52%), diesel (40.21%) and chilies powdered (34.18%).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.64 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.81 percent decrease and went down to 177.60 this week from 179.05 points in last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 0.82 percent, 0.76 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.59 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (45.10%) items increased 08 (15.69%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stableIt is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

