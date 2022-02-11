UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Down By 0.08 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:48 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 10, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.08 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 169.23 points against 169.37 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data.

The commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included tomatoes (14.86%), chillies powdered (3.30%), potatoes (2.92%), onions (2.66%), eggs (2.05%), lpg (1.49%), sugar (1.43%), pulse Moong (0.99%), tea prepared (0.50%), pulse gram (0.48%), gur (0.39%), pulse Mash (0.37%), wheat flour (0.15%) and pulse Masoor (0.13%) and LPG (1.49%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (31.44%), pulse moong (27.75%), sugar (4.78%),chicken (4.51%), onions (4.16%) and potatoes (1.60%) Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included prices of garlic (7.03%), chicken (5.65%), bananas (3.57%) and salt (1.81%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (289.

04%), electricity for q1 (74.88%), lpg (51.76%), mustard oil (48.51%), garlic (45.60%), cooking oil 5 litre (40.54%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (39.05%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (38.81%), washing soap (38.40%), pulse Masoor (38.00%) and petrol (31.59%).

Meanwhile, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.47 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.24 percent decrease and went down to 177.57 this week from 177.99 points in last week.

Likewise, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 0.19 percent, 0.14 percent, 0.10 percent and 0.04 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stableIt is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

