Weekly inflation goes up 1.01 %

(@imziishan)

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 19, 2019 for the combined income group increased by 1.01 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 19, 2019 for the combined income group increased by 1.01 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 126.56 points against 125.29 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent as it went up from 128.19 points in last week to 129.33 points during the week under review, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the combined income group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.10%, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 15.16% when, it was compared with the corresponding week of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs.

29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.97%, 0.99%, 1.04% and 1.02% respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of five items registered decrease, while that of 27 witnessed increased, where as the prices of remaining 19 items remained unchanged.

The prices of the commodities which observed decrease in their respective prices during the week under review including tomatoes, bananas, sugar, rice irri-6 and tea prepared (cup).

The items which witnessed increase in their prices included chicken farm, LPG cylinder, potatoes, eggs hen (farm), garlic, onions, tea, toilet soap, wheat flour, long cloth, georgette, cooked beef, vegetable ghee (tin), gur, powder milk, pulse moong, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (pouch), pulse gram, pulse masoor, mustard oil, curd, mutton, pulse mash and fire wood.

The average prices of the commodities remained unchanged during the week under review included rice basmati, bread,beef, salt powder, chillies, cigarettes, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electric charges, gas charges, energy saver,washing soap, match box, petrol, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.