Weekly inflation up by 0.43 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 28 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.43 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 171.78 points against 171.05 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.86 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.46 percent decrease and went down from 179.52 points in last week to 180.34 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.46 percent, 0.43 percent, 0.38 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.

02%) items increased, 04 (7.84%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included wheat flour (9.96%), gur (1.27%), sugar (1.04%) and pulse gram (0.34%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes (42.85%), onions (13.11%), eggs (3.67%), chicken (2.02%), pulse Masoor (1.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.26%), cooked daal (1.18%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.15%) and rice irri-6/9 (1.08%), toilet soap (2.06%) and cigarettes (2.03%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (39.50%), potatoes (26.88%), pulse Moong (26.31%), sugar (10.94%), wheat flour (10.59%), eggs (6.93%), electricity charges for q1 (4.37%) and bananas (1.42%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (154.16%), onions (137.52%), LPG (86.92%), garlic (82.58%), cooking oil 5 litre (59.70%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (59.55%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (58.43%), mustard oil (57.54%), pulse Masoor (44.59%), washing soap (39.33%), petrol (37.42%) and diesel (29.63%).