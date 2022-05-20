UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Up By 1.42 Percent

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Weekly inflation up by 1.42 percent

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 19 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.42 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 19 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.42 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 175.08 points against 172.63 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.54 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.46 percent increase and went up from 182.03 points in last week to 184.69 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.58 percent, 1.54 percent and 1.52 percent and 1.30 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.

71%) items increased, 04 (7.84%) items decreased and 14 (27.45%) items remained stable. The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included f bananas (2.97%), tomatoes (0.20%), potatoes (0.11%) and gur (0.07%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included  chicken (9.03%), pulse masoor (6.30%), eggs (4.24%), wheat flour (3.99%), pulse gram (3.86%), rice basmati broken (3.11%), mustard oil (2.99%), rice irri-6/9 (2.67%), pulse mash (1.86%), curd (1.68%), onions (1.38%) and milk fresh (1.18%), energy saver (4.37%) and long cloth (1.97%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (39.50%), bananas (25.21%), pulse moong (24.40%), potatoes (20.78%), sugar (14.13%) and electricity charges for Q1 (11.71%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (171.18%), onions (147.18%), lpg (99.65%), garlic (81.51%), pulse masoor (61.69%), mustard oil (61.05%), cooking oil 5 litre (60.43%), vegetable ghee2.5 kg (59.80%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (59.09%), washing soap (39.96%), petrol(37.42%) and diesel (29.63%).

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price May All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

22 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 JKLF condemns Yasin Malik's sham conviction in a f ..

JKLF condemns Yasin Malik's sham conviction in a false case

2 minutes ago
 Rosoboronexport to Deliver Over 200 Helicopters to ..

Rosoboronexport to Deliver Over 200 Helicopters to 24 countries by 2025 - CEO

2 minutes ago
 Gomal University holds seminar on online business ..

Gomal University holds seminar on online business with Amazon

13 minutes ago
 CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave P ..

CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave Phase III

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.