Weekly off for govt offices scraped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The establishment division, following the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday scrapped two weekly offs of Federal government offices with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by establishment division, nly Sunday will be the weekly off day in the government offices.Half day would be observed on Friday.

The office timings have been changed from 10 am to 8 am.