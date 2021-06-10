Weekly open court arranged at DS Railways office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :In line with the directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati aiming at resolving the issues of public, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul held weekly Open Kutchery at his office here Thursday.

The DS met with retired and serving officials of the department and heard their problems, said a news release.

Majority of complains were pertaining to allotments, payment of outstanding dues, recruitment and transfers.

The Divisional Superintendent, accompanied by Divisional Personnel Officer and other related staff, directed for immediate resolution of the submitted issues.

The weekly open court on every Thursday will not focus on issues of railways officials, rather, it will also look into the matters of the general public from different walks of life related to the railways.