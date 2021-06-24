Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Consequent upon directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, weekly open court had been held by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul with in-service and retired officials of railways' Thursday at DS office Karachi.

Arrangement of weekly open courts not only give people access to the highest officer of the Division but depict the resolve for looking into peoples' issues and complaints diligently, said a news release.

People from different walks of life, having any issue with Railways' or its services, can also appear in open court at DS office Karachi.

Most of complaints presented before DS were pertaining to payment of outstanding dues and pension, allotment of quarters, appointments, transfers and promotions.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul directed concerned officers for resolving presented issues and complaints at earliest. He was accompanied in ope court by divisional and assistant officers as well as relevant staff.