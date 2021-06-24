UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Open Court Arranged In DS Railways Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:25 PM

Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

Consequent upon directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, weekly open court had been held by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul with in-service and retired officials of railways' Thursday at DS office Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Consequent upon directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, weekly open court had been held by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul with in-service and retired officials of railways' Thursday at DS office Karachi.

Arrangement of weekly open courts not only give people access to the highest officer of the Division but depict the resolve for looking into peoples' issues and complaints diligently, said a news release.

People from different walks of life, having any issue with Railways' or its services, can also appear in open court at DS office Karachi.

Most of complaints presented before DS were pertaining to payment of outstanding dues and pension, allotment of quarters, appointments, transfers and promotions.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul directed concerned officers for resolving presented issues and complaints at earliest. He was accompanied in ope court by divisional and assistant officers as well as relevant staff.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister From Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

11 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

27 minutes ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

46 seconds ago

Number of Drug Users to Increase Another 11% by 20 ..

49 seconds ago

European Commission's Report on Relations With Rus ..

52 seconds ago

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.