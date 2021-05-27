Weekly open court held in DS Railways office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Division Muhammad Hanif Gul Thursday held an open court (Khuli Katcheri) with the in-service and retired employees of PR Karachi Division at DS office.

The Katcheri primarily aimed at provision of an easy platform to railways' staff in accessing the highest officer of Karachi Division for resolving their major issues, said a news release.

During an interaction of almost 90 minutes the staff presented different issues to the Divisional Superintendent who was accompanied by Divisional Personnel Officer and other related staff.

The presented problems were pertaining to the promotions, allotment of accommodation, recruitments and payment of outstanding dues.

Divisional Superintendent directed the concerned officers for diligently looking into submitted issues of the staff and take necessary action without any further delay.

He also urged the divisional officers for maintaining strong liaison with the staff especially with superannuated officials so that their due requirements be timely catered.