Weekly Parade Held At Police Lines
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A weekly general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat with participation from the district police, Elite Force, and traffic police.
According to a police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarai Alamgir Dr. Mumtaz Mekan inspected the well-turned-out contingents and received a salute.
An inspection of departmental vehicles was also carried out on the occasion. Dr. Mekan praised the discipline and professionalism of the police personnel. He said such regular parades enhance operational preparedness and overall efficiency. He emphasized that the continued commitment and alertness of the force demonstrated its readiness to deal with any situation effectively.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi meets German ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties42 seconds ago
-
IHC acquits police officer from charges of sharing classified info to foreign diplomat48 seconds ago
-
Pakistani delegation attends commemorative ceremony of Pope Leo XIV at Vatican50 seconds ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines53 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on hoarders, drug traffickers, power pilferers geared up55 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on 3-day official visit11 minutes ago
-
Massive anti-smuggling operation at Yousuf Goth Terminal leads to seizure of smuggled goods worth mi ..21 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on "Computing and Related Technologies" to begin at SMIU from May 2131 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to providing more comfortable environment at stations: Hanif31 minutes ago
-
6 suspects arrested with over 6 kg drugs31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage attends briefing on Quaid-e-Azam Academy31 minutes ago
-
PPP announces May 26 protest over poor governance, law and order in KP31 minutes ago