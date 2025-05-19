Weekly parade held at Police Lines

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A weekly general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat with participation from the district police, Elite Force, and traffic police.

According to a police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarai Alamgir Dr. Mumtaz Mekan inspected the well-turned-out contingents and received a salute.

An inspection of departmental vehicles was also carried out on the occasion. Dr. Mekan praised the discipline and professionalism of the police personnel. He said such regular parades enhance operational preparedness and overall efficiency. He emphasized that the continued commitment and alertness of the force demonstrated its readiness to deal with any situation effectively.