Weekly parade held at Police Lines

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A weekly general parade was held at Gujrat Police Lines to review the discipline and operational readiness of the force.

DSP Lalamusa Circle Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutta inspected the parade, during which well-turned-out contingents of the District Police, Elite Force, and Traffic Police presented a salute.

An inspection of official vehicles was also conducted to ensure their operational efficiency. The event aimed to boost morale, evaluate preparedness, and reinforce professionalism among the personnel.

Senior officials appreciated the turnout and commended the commitment and discipline displayed by the participants.