weekly rest for all traffic police force ensured: CTP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Wednesday said that the steps were being taken for welfare of the traffic police and to provide the best environment for them to perform their duties with more diligence, attention and high morale.

According to spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal issued orders to all DSPs of the circle and all duty officers of the sectors to ensure weekly rest for all traffic personnel under "Leave and Attendance Management System".

Mazhar Iqbal said that traffic police personnel perform their duties in extremely difficult conditions.

The pressure was reduced to some extent and their performance was further improved. He further said that weekly rest is the basic right of every traffic officer and the duty officer will ensure it in any case.

He made it clear that officers and personnel performed well would be encouraged at every platform adding that such officials are pride of the department.

On the other hand, he said that departmental action would be taken those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said that city Traffic Police Rawalpindi was pursuing a policy of merit and self-accountability which would be ensured without any discrimination.