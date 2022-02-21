Weel long anti encroachment drive in latifabad from Feb 22

A week long anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in Latifabad taluka starting from February 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A week long anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in Latifabad taluka starting from February 22.

According to the schedule issued here Monday by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fahad Mir, the first encroachment would be removed from the shops in Latifabad unit 2 near Chishtiya mosque.

Similarly, encroachment would be removed from Latifabad unit 12, Ganjo Takkar and Latifabad unit 11 in the following days.

In a letter to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Provincial Highways Division, Sui Southern Gas Company, DSP local police and DSP Traffic and other concerned departments for assistance, the AC requested the police to provide personnel for security of the anti encroachment team.

The AC asked the HMC to complete all codal formalities with regard to the removal of encroachment.