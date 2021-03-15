UrduPoint.com
WEF, Int'l Community Appreciate PM's Initiatives For Climate Change: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

WEF, Int'l community appreciate PM's initiatives for climate change: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said international community particularly the World Economic Forum (WEF) had appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tackling worsening affects of climate change.

The world has acknowledged the Prime Minister's vision for 'Clean and Green Pakistan' , he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Many countries are approaching Pakistan for its experience regarding tackling climate change effects on different regions, he added.

Replying to a question about construction of parks, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on the construction of more national parks allover the country for creating healthy environment.

Commenting on targets of the incumbent government, the SAPM said, "We have set targets of three billion trees to be planted in different region of Pakistan."He further stated the task of three billion trees would be accomplished by the end of 2023.

To another question, he said many countries including England, America and New Zealand have started following the vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

