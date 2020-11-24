UrduPoint.com
WEF To Celebrate 'Pakistan Strategy Day' On Nov 25: Senator Faisal Javed

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that in a move to acknowledge Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful policies against Covid19, World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced to celebrate 'Pakistan Strategy Day' on November 25 (Wednesday)

In a statement issued here, he said this is yet another endorsement of Pakistan's brilliant strategy of handling both Corona and Economy massive success.

He said that Pakistan's strategy and success will be showcased as a case study to the whole world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the Chief Guest at the Pakistan Strategy Day ceremony by WEF, he said.

He said that other international forums had also stressed upon the fact that the world must learn from Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

