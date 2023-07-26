Open Menu

Wefixers Organization Founder Leads Delegation On A Visit To Parliament House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The delegation from Wefixers Organization, under the leadership of its founder, Tauseef, on Wednesday paid a visit to the Parliament House.

The esteemed officials of the Upper House warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Senate Hall, where they were presented with a documentary showcasing the historical significance of the Upper House. The documentary highlighted the rich legacy and contributions of distinguished politicians to the nation.

The delegation showed keen interest in the sculptures and historical images of eminent statesmen displayed in the Senate Museum. This demonstrated their appreciation for the country's political heritage.

Following the Senate Museum visit, the delegation was also given a tour of the Senate library.

During this visit, they received a comprehensive briefing on the functioning, legislative procedures, and the various factions within the Upper House by the officials.

Tauseef, the visionary behind Wefixers Organization, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and the enlightening experience at the Parliament House.

He emphasized the importance of strong parliamentary institutions and their role in shaping the nation's progress.

The visit concluded with the delegation expressing their appreciation for the insights gained during the tour.

The Wefixers Organization founder aimed to continue its efforts in promoting civic engagement and social upliftment, drawing inspiration from the democratic values witnessed during their visit to the Parliament House.

