Weight, Beautification Contest Of Goat, Bull And Camels Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

Published June 16, 2023

Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and camels held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised the weight and beautification contest of goat, bull and camels here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised the weight and beautification contest of goat, bull and camels here on Friday.

UAF spokesman said that in the goat weight competition, Ahsan Hashmi's goat won first position with 242 kg, while another goat of Ahsan Hashmi stood second with 215 kg and Faisal Javed's goat with 195 kg third.

In the bull weight competition, Farrukh Ejaz's bull got first with 1442 kg, another bull of Farrukh Ejaz got second with 1233 kg and Ahsan's bull got third position with 1093 kg.

In weight of the camel, Mohsin's camel was the first with 1247 kg, Allah Bakhsh's camel was second with 1204 kg and Ahsan Hashmi's camel was third with 1197 kg.

In goat (Naqra) beauty contest, Sheikh Waseem's goat won the first place, Farid's goat won the second place, while Sheikh Waseem's goat stood third.

Goat beauty (Ablak) contest, Imran Bhatti's goat won the first place, Abrar Faisal's goat stood the second place, and Murtaza Magsi's goat won the third place.

In the milk competition, Teen Shaheen Farm's goat stood the first position with 6.71 liters of milk, while Malik Mehran's goat got the second position with 5.96 liters and Haji Iftikhar's goat got the third position with 5.6 liters.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Chairman Entomology UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Saif Ur Rehman, Chairman International Goat and Bull Association Ch Ata Muhammad Gujar, Ch Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar and other distributed the prizes among the winners.

The contest was arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry, UAF and International Goat and Bull Association.

