UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weight Loss Surgery May Improve Breathing Issues: Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:22 PM

Weight loss surgery may improve breathing issues: Study

Researchers have revealed that Bariatric surgery and weight loss appear to reverse some of the negative effects of obesity on the respiratory system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed that Bariatric surgery and weight loss appear to reverse some of the negative effects of obesity on the respiratory system.

For the study, published in the journal Radiology, the research team evaluated changes in the respiratory systems of 51 obese individuals who underwent Bariatric surgery, a treatment for obese patients who have not responded to other weight loss approaches.

The procedure reduces the size of the stomach. All participants lost weight post-surgery with a mean body mass index decrease of 10.5 kg/m2.

"For the first time, this study has demonstrated changes in the CT morphology of large and small airways that improve when individuals lose weight.These features correlate with an improvement in patient symptoms," said study lead author Susan J. Copley from Hammersmith Hospital in London.

The researchers used CT to measure the size and shape of the trachea and assessed air trapping, a phenomenon in which excess air remains in the lungs after exhaling, resulting in a reduction in lung function.

When the researchers compared results at baseline and six months after Bariatric surgery, they found that surgery and weight loss were associated with morphological, or structural, changes to the lung and trachea.

Post-surgery CT showed reductions in air trapping and a lower incidence of tracheal collapse.

Change in the extent of CT air trapping was the strongest predictor of improvement in dyspnea, or shortness of breath, the study said.

The results suggest that there may be a reversible element of small airway inflammation related to obesity and that reversal of this inflammation correlates with improvement in symptoms. The findings also point to CT as a potential marker of this inflammation.

Related Topics

London Lead May All From Weight

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

26 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

26 minutes ago

Eight outlaws arrested, drugs, arms recovered in R ..

4 minutes ago

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

29 minutes ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

29 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.