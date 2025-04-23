Welcome Ceremony For Newly Admitted Held At Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
The Bakhtawar Cadet College, Pakistan’s first girls cadet college and a symbol of excellence, held a prestigious welcome ceremony Wednesday for the newly admitted 8th-grade cadets
Exceptional and talented cadets were selected from across the country, and today's event marked the official beginning of their cadet journey. The ceremony was attended by the new cadets along with their proud parents.
Dr Fareeda Shaikh, the Principal and Project Director of Bakhtawar Cadet College, warmly welcomed the incoming students and their families. In her address, she provided detailed insight into the college’s facilities, the academic and extracurricular opportunities available, and the national and international achievements of the cadets.
She emphasized that the college aims to nurture disciplined, educated, and socially responsible citizens who will contribute positively to society.
The parents highly appreciated the vision and mission of the college. Following the ceremony, parents were given a guided tour of the campus, including visits to the swimming pool, gymnasium, and hostel facilities, leaving them impressed with the college’s infrastructure and commitment to excellence.
